Sales

NORTH JAY — April 16 – Saturday – Indoor/Outdoor Sale, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., at the North Jay Grange #10. Food Sale, clothing for the family, household items, footwear, coats, books, puzzles and more. FMI – call 208-9225 – 645-4400.

LIVERMORE — There will be a Craft and Food Sale May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livermore Community Building, located at 25 Church Street (In front of the Town Garage) Call 212-8960 if interested in renting a craft table.

Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW post 3335 is still having Friday night take-out suppers. On April15, the menu will feature baked fish, rice pilaf, peas and Ambrosia for $13. Takeout meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Scholarship

Advertisement

WILTON — The 2022 application for Wilton Scholarship/Hazel Chaney awards for college and trade programs is now available at the Wilton Town Office and online at the MBHS School Counseling website. All current and former graduates of Mt. Blue High School, Foster Tech, and ABE from Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden, and Weld are eligible. Applications must be returned or postmarked by May 14 for full awards. Late applications will receive partial awards if funds allow. Call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894 for more info.

Family Pictures

REGION — Livermore Falls Historical Society and Treat Memorial Library: The Livermore Falls Historical Society is looking to reunite local people with their family photos. The Historical Society is in possession of boxes of photos that may feature you or your family members. Treat Memorial Library has a list of names that we encourage local people to come and take a look at. If you or your family member’s name is on the list, you may contact the Historical Society at 897-4695 or 897-5171 for your photos. Call the library at 897-3631 with any questions.

Spring Fling

LIVERMORE FALLS — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness month, SAPARS is hosting a Spring fling event at Fitness Stylz Fitness Center, rooms 3 & 4, on April 23 from 3-7 p.m.

Advertisement

This event is for children and families to come together in support of our organization and continuing the work to end sexual violence and abuse in our communities. SAPARS invites you to join us for a night of fun and dancing in support of Sexual Abuse Awareness month located at 17 Depot St. Livermore Falls.

Admission is $4 per person. Music will be provided by DJ Sugar Momma. There will also be raffles and a 50/50 drawing, a bake sale and light snacks. For more information contact Shawna Austin at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: