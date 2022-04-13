LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road in Livermore, will celebrate the Easter season, starting with Maundy Thursday service at 6:00 p.m. on April 14 and April 17 will be the Easter service. The sign-up sheet for memorial flowers for Easter Sunday is at both entrances of the church.

JAY —Jay Baptist Church will start Easter Sunday services on April 17 with a 9:30 a.m., traditional ham and egg breakfast downstairs. The Easter worship service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. A warm welcome is extended to one and all to join in worship and praise. The church is located at 27 Smith Ave, in Jay.

LIVERMORE FALLS —Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4 Fayette Road April 10 is Palm Sunday. Service starts at 10 a.m. Youth Group begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be an Easter Egg Stuffing Party on Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m.

JAY — The New Life Baptist Church Easter Services begin on Good Friday, April 15, with a ”Walk Through the Easter Story” at 6 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 17, “He’s Living Again” A Resurrection Sunday Music Program, will start at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 66 Hyde Rd. in Jay.

LIVERMORE — The Wayside Bible Baptist Church on 1724 Federal Road in Livermore will have a Good Friday Service on Friday, April 15 at 6:30 – 8 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 17, the service will begin with an Easter Sunrise Service, from 6:15 – 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time at 140 Staples Hill Rd, in Canton

WILTON — The Wilton United Methodist Church Easter schedule is as follows:

April 14 – Maundy Thursday Services at 4 p.m.

April 15 – Easter Bake Sale from 9:00 am to 2 p.m.

April 15 – Good Friday Ecumenical Service at 4 p.m.

April 17 – Easter Service at the Wilton U.M.C. at 9 a.m.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend these services. The church is located at 600 Main St, Wilton.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 59 High St. in Wilton offers the following services during this Holy Week, and all are welcome:

April 10, Palm Sunday, 9:30 am Holy Communion Service and reading of The Passion

April 14, Maundy Thursday, 5:30 pm Traditional Communion Service with Foot Washing

April 15, Good Friday, 5:30 pm The Way of the Cross (Stations of the Cross)

There is also an ecumenical Good Friday service at the Wilton Methodist Church at 4:00 pm

Easter Sunday, 9:30 am Holy Communion Service

FARMINGTON — The public is invited to “The Shadow of the Cross,” which will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., in Farmington on Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17 – both at 7 p.m.

The crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ and His subsequent resurrection is the pivotal point of all human history. It is the only way our depravity can be forgiven, and we can have eternal life in Heaven. The program uses Scripture, music, and 3D scenes to help the listener meditate on the message of the sacrifice of our LORD on Calvary and His victory over death, hell, and the grave. We hope you can join us for this time of worship in song and Scripture as we remember our Savior’s substitutional death and resurrection. There is no charge for the program – May you have a blessed, Christ-filled Resurrection season.

