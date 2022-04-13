READFIELD — The Readfield Historical Society (RHS) will hold its annual meeting and the presentation of an annual award of appreciation to a community member, followed by a program on Saturday, April 30 1-3 p.m., at Gile Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Rd.

The program is “I Love to Tell the Stories,” when six panelists ages 73-91, who are lifetime or longtime Readfield residents, will share stories and take questions from the audience about Readfield during the early to late 20th century. Dale Potter-Clark will moderate the panel discussion.

Program panelists will include Evelyn (Adell) Potter, who was born in 1930 at Readfield Depot, grew up there and has lived at Kents Hill since 1946. Among other places, she has worked at Kents Hill School, in the Readfield Tax Assessor’s office and for a local pediatrician. Potter has also authored many articles and a book about her memories of Readfield and she is a founding member of RHS.

Christopher Dumaine, 87 will also be a panelist. His family moved to Readfield in 1938 so his father could help his newly widowed mother, Elizabeth Clarke, operate her 146 acre “Kennemac Farm”.

Advertisement

Mrs. Clarke had been a Boston socialite before her second husband, “Mac” decided to follow his dream of becoming a dairy farmer in 1927 and left his stock broker position in New York City to do so, in Readfield.

Mac died suddenly in 1938 and Chris related, “My grandmother, not knowing much about farming, called my dad in Manchester, NH and told him he had to get down here to run the farm. My dad packed up my mother, my two month old brother and me and headed for Readfield but not before Mom was assured that Kennemac Farm had indoor plumbing and electricity.”

Additional panelists will include Melanie Lanctot, John Lord, Brenda (Boutilier) Deojay and Ed Dodge, who all have much to share about their experiences from decades – or a lifetime – of living in Readfield.

All are welcome, there is no admittance fee but donations are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Attendees must be RHS members to vote during the (brief) annual meeting. Annual dues are $5 for seniors or $10 for others and can be paid or renewed at the door. FMI contact (207) 377-2299 or [email protected].

Chris Dumaine, 87 of Mt. Vernon and Evelyn Potter, 91 of Kents Hill are two of six panelists slated to share stories about Readfield from during the early to late 20th Century. The Readfield Historical Society is hosting the program after their annual meeting 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 30th. All are welcome.

Advertisement

« Previous

Next »

filed under: