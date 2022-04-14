FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners will begin reviewing the 2022-23 budget Tuesday in the courtroom on the second floor of Superior Court.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. for regular business and move into the budget review.

The Budget Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at in the courtroom.

Both meetings can be viewed on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2p8fjfm5

Meeting ID: 492 510 0482 and Passcode: 030621

Advertisement

« Previous

filed under: