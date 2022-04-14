The break down of RSU 9’s proposed $40.1 million budget is as follows:

• Regular instruction: $11.46 million, a 2.68% increase.

• Special instruction: $7.59 million, a 5.3% increase.

• Career and Technical Education: $3.00 million, a 76% increase.

• Student-support services: $3.04 million, a 3.3% increase.

• Other instruction (co- and extra-curricular programs): $524,331, a 3.16% increase.

• System administration: $1.23 million, a 0.87% increase.

• School administration: $1.67 million, a 8.01% increase.

• Facilities and maintenance: $4.87 million, a 13.45% increase.

• Student transportation: $2.58 million, a 3.94% increase.

• Debt service: $4.07 million, a 9.56% decrease.

Other expenditures (school nutrition program): $41,052, a 646.40% increase.

The break down of local assessments by town, for a total almost $13.88 million cost to taxpayers, is as follows:

• Chesterville: $1.04 million, a .22% decrease.

• Farmington: $4.81 million, a .51% increase.

• Industry: $996,336, a 2.03% increase.

• New Sharon: $1.10 million, a 1.80% increase.

• New Vineyard: $834,188, 2.46% increase.

• Starks: $558,464, a 4.23% increase.

• Temple: $471,761, a 4.17% increase.

• Vienna: $755,308, a 1.27% increase.

• Weld: $556,246, a 13.31% increase.

• Wilton: $2.76 million, a .042% decrease.

