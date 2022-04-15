The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m., at 550 Industry Road in Farmington.

They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m.

Pets this week are Lana, female, 6 months to 1 year: Hi there, my name is Lana. I am a sweet and outgoing girl who loves attention. I get along great with the other cat social cats here.

Blue, beagle, male, senior: Meet Blue! This sweet old gentleman gets along with pretty much everything. He is friendly but seems pretty indifferent towards cats. Blue gets along quite well with other dogs and would love a housemate that enjoys cuddling. Blue, we believe is mostly deaf, if not completely. He loves to talk when he gets excited. Blue also loves to follow his nose and requires a home that can keep him from wandering. He loves being held and being with his people.

