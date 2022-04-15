PHILLIPS — The K-4 School Garden Project 2022 is underway! Students recently submitted aerial view design ideas, featuring their birds’ eye views of this year’s space. Their plans are currently on display in the downstairs hallway near the school library under the banner “How Will Our Garden Grow?”.

In addition to their design maps, young gardeners completed surveys about what they grow in their gardens at home. They also talked about what vegetables are ready for harvest in which months. The garden program is a weekly activity, under the direction of Laura Hoeft, aka Ms. Laura, the garden coach.

“The children had such fun last year,” exclaimed Andrea Bailey Poole, also a volunteer for the school garden project, “and are already excited about starting up again.”

“I’m going in to get some things started this week,” she continued, “and Ms. Laura will start next week, helping them get the garden beds ready for planting.”

Ms. Andrea also shared that garden plans for 2022 include another seedling sale like last year. Funds from this sale, she explained, are used to keep the school garden project going from year to year. Proceeds go directly to needs for the school garden, including compost, potting soil, planting pots, watering cans, hoses, tools, materials for building raised beds, and so on. This year she also hopes to help the youngsters build a permanent flower bed or two at the front school entrance.

Though the date has not yet been set, plans are to have lots of plants again this year. Stay tuned for more information.

“Your support is greatly appreciated!” said Ms. Andrea, “and we’re happy to include anything you’re looking for. We can also set the plants aside for you to pick up. Thanks so much and hope to see you at the sale!”

Anyone interested may message Ms. Andrea through FaceBook.

Phillips Elementary School is a member of the Maine School Garden Network, the mission of which is “to promote and support educational gardens for youth, and to encourage school programs which teach healthy eating and environmental stewardship.” Created in 2002, its vision is to connect such projects to the resources and support which they need to thrive.

For more information about the network, check out the website at Maine School Garden Network (msgn.org).

