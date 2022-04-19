LIVERMORE — The Annual Town Meeting will be held by referendum vote Tuesday, April 26 at Spruce Mountain Primary School on the Gibbs Mill Road. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Selectpersons voted April 5, 2021, to change the month of the annual town meeting to coincide with the Regional School Unit 73 budget referendum vote.

A public hearing was held Tuesday, April 12, to review the 51 articles to be considered. Some are questions asked each year that if approved give Selectpersons or other officials authority to complete certain tasks. Others set tax due dates and the interest rate for late payments.

Voters will consider amending the Limited Commercial Zoning Ordinance, first adopted in June 2017 and amended that November.

The Planning Board spent some time looking at all ordinances, there were a couple of points regarding this one, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said. There was one stipulation in the ordinance that would not allow you to buy property, be able to live there, he noted. The amendments seek to change that and also increases the limited commercial zone from 250 feet to 750 feet on both sides of the route 4 right-of-way.

“It gives the owner more options in developing property,” Miller said.

The amendments also clean up language, stuff that is outdated in line with the state statutes or good business practices, Planning Board Chairman Jim Manter said. The board was being pro-active, he noted.

Another article seeks to raise and appropriate $100,000 towards the purchase of a firetruck. That amount is the third installment towards the purchase which was approved during a special town meeting held before the hearing.

“We will be using this $100,000 for the first payment on the firetruck just approved,” Selectperson and firefighter Scott Richmond said.

Regarding the $24,500 voters will be asked to raise for town cemeteries, Manter questioned if flags for veteran’s graves was included.

“Everything has gone up in terms of cost,” he said. Cost last year was $3.05 per flag, they are $2 more now, he noted.

“That is a significant bump,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said.

The town puts in $800 for flags under town charges, Miller said.

There are more than 400 veteran’s graves, Manter noted.

Voters will also be asked to increase the town’s property tax levy limit as set by the state. According to the assessor the budget as presented would exceed the limit, Miller said.

Several town officials will also be elected. Town Clerk Renda Guild is unopposed for that position.

Incumbent Selectperson Mark Chretien is being challenged by Joshua Perkins for a three-year seat.

Incumbent Tracey Martin is not seeking reelection for a two-year seat. Jeremy Emerson is seeking that position.

Two seats on the RSU 73 Board of Directors are also to be decided. Tasha Perkins is seeking the seat currently held by Steven Langlin.

Nomination papers weren’t returned for the other seat. Guild recently said incumbent John Johnson and Holly Morris are write-in candidates. The position would only be for one year at a time, Guild noted.

