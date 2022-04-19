RUMFORD — The Mountain Valley High School held a performance of “Grease” for their spring musical on April 7-9, led by longtime director Natalie Simmons.

Senior Taylor Duguay, who played Rizzo in the production, share on Facebook, “My fellow seniors and I have been looking forward to this since our freshman year! During my four years at Mountain Valley, we have missed a huge spring musical and fall play, as well as countless improv shows.”

She said they needed a lot of assistance from the community because the arts group was lacking the funds they would normally have due to Covid-19.

The community came through ’50s style clothing, props, an old car from the period, rolled on and off the Muskie Auditorium, and more.

Based on the hit Broadway musical, Grease tells the story of two love-struck high school seniors, Sandy Olsen and Danny Zuko. An exchange student from Australia, Sandy meets Danny at a beach during the summer of 1958 and is surprised to run into him in Rydell High School. Their love manages to survive several misunderstandings. However, in the end Sandy realizes that she must change herself to truly be accepted by Danny and his friends.

