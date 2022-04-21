FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church has made the tough decision to sell Holman Parish House and wants to clear up confusion within the community.

Some people think Holman House was given to the church, moderator Robin Beck said Thursday, April 14.

“We bought it in 2002,” she noted.

“It is getting to the point where we don’t have the people to be able to keep [Holman House] up,” Beck said.

What volunteers the church does have are getting up in age, aren’t able to do the physical work needed, Beck said.

The church has rented parts of Holman House to area non-profits including SAPARS and others.

Advertisement

The pandemic wasn’t the time to try to rent, church members felt this is the next best step, Beck said.

“It was a tough decision to make and the entire congregation went through several discussions and then a vote on whether or not to sell the house,” she noted.

Holman House was put on the market April 13. There are two potential buyers – one a business, the other private, Beck said.

“We don’t know what is going to happen, we will wait and see,” she noted.

Church youth mission project Coat & Cupboard, a coat re-homing project open the first Sunday of the month during the winter will continue, Beck said. Annie’s Bean Pole, the medical equipment lending library will still be available as well, she noted.

“After (Holman House) is sold, the congregation will decide on how to use the money in order to continue our mission to the community,” Beck said.

Advertisement

A time line and historical information about Holman Parish House created after 2002 provided the following information:

In 1998 Joseph Holman approached the church about buying the house but church officials narrowly voted not to do so. The property was sold that year to The Pierce House but four years later The Pierce House decided it didn’t meet their expansion goals and approached the church about purchasing it.

In June, 2002, the church voted to purchase the facility for $250,000. From 2002 to 2004 several renovations and repairs were completed through donations from the Holmans and church loans. In 2004 the church approved a mortgage of up to $500,000 to construct the Newman wing.

Holman died in 2008 and left the church $250,000 for maintenance, improvements and alterations at the house.

Historical information regarding Holman House prior to 2002:

For three generations the three-story Victorian era structure has been known as the Holman House. The house was built for Joseph C. Holman in 1895 shortly after the Great Fire destroyed the buildings along the block.

Advertisement

Joseph C. Holman grew up in Dixfield, attended school at what is now known as Kents Hill, and was admitted to the bar in Oxford County in 1866 at the age of 21. He established a successful law practice in Phillips. Seven years after he became a lawyer, he was elected clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court in Franklin County.

It was then he moved to Farmington and in 1877 he married Mittie Currier, a daughter of Alvin Currier, long-time Register of Probate for Franklin County. Mittie and Joseph lived on Anson Street and had three children; daughters Josephine Holman Martin and Marguerite Holman, M.D., and son Currier C. Holman.

Currier attended Bowdoin College and Harvard Law School before becoming the second Holman to practice law in Farmington. He married Rosa Skillings in 1915, the year she graduated from Farmington Normal School, now UMF. They had three children; Carleton, who died at the age of 39, Loraine, who became a medical doctor like her aunt, and Joseph F. Holman. When Currier and Rosa were married, they lived on South Street but moved to the house around 1917 to live with Mittie after Joseph C. Holman died. Mittie died in 1922.

Joseph F. Holman also attended Bowdoin College, and then Boston University School of Law. Like his father and grandfather, he practiced law in Farmington. He and his wife resided on Orchard Street in Farmington. Joseph F. retired in 2002 after 50 years as a lawyer.

These three generations of Holmans (Joseph C., Currier, and Joseph F.) were each at one time in their careers Franklin County Attorney, Maine State Senator, and President of the Maine State Bar Association. Each generation of the Holman family has been active members of the congregational church next door.

Currier Holman died in 1981 and Rosa continued to live in the stately house on Main Street until her death in 1992.

Advertisement

Between 1992 and 2002 two different families rented and lived in the house.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: