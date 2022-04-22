FARMINGTON — On Saturday, May 7, the Farmington Historical Society will hold a “May Fair” celebration at the Titcomb House 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., similar to those held for many years in town.

For over fifty years — from 1896 until after WW II — the Women’s Alliance of the Unitarian Church, now known as the North Church, held an annual one or two-day fundraiser on May Day. The many events included a bazaar with items for sale, especially aprons, a luncheon and often a supper, a musical or theatrical event, may baskets, maypole dance, ice cream social, card games and much more. It was a much-anticipated event in the Spring, with special trains running from some surrounding towns to bring people into the event.

This year’s revival of the “May Fair” will include tours of the Titcomb House Museum, a bazaar with vendors selling their wares, and a Mother’s Day Pie Sale with whole pies available. Railroad author Guy Rioux will be on hand with his latest book, “The Next Stop is Farmington.” Food will be provided by Farmington Grange #12.

The Fair will move to the North Church, located at 118 High St., at 3 p.m. Guy Rioux will give a talk about his many years of railroad research. His books will be for sale during the day. And at 7 p.m., popular singer-song writer Denny Breau will perform his folk tunes and guitar music, plus a traditional strawberries and ice cream social at intermission. Concert tickets will be $20 at the door. For more information call 778-4662.

