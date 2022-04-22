WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of April 13.

Teams: Living on a Spare 139-85, Just One More 128-96, Mines in the Gutter 127-97, Bowling Belles 125-99, Designs By Darlene 110-114, Wreckin Balls 102-122, Got The Splits 87-137, Coffee Beans 70-154

Games: Lynn Chellis 200, Jolene Luce 193, Melissa Malone 189, Heather Malone 186, Lisa Dube 157, Cecile Willett 151, Kay Seefeldt 149, Natasha Richard 149.

Series: Lynn Chellis 520, Melissa Malone 475, Jolene Luce 465, Lisa Dube 439, Kay Seefeldt 438, Heather Malone 437, Natasha Richard 408, Cecile Willett 400.

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, April 12

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 207, Stephen Adams 195, Lee Nile 193

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 553, Lee Nile 544, Stephen Adams 526

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 270, Brian Wight & Stephen Adams 260, Donnie Cubby 246

Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 760, Brian Wight 703, Frank Cushman 674

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 211, Judy Cubby 167, Cleo Barker 157

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 548, Judy Cubby 442, Cleo Barker 406

Women High Game handicap: Judy Cubby 245, Terri Bailey 242, Mariah Barden 236

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 661, Judy Cubby 650 Terri Bailey 649

