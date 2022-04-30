The Fiddlehead Festival returns to Farmington, after pandemic hiatus, in its new location at the University of Maine at Farmington.
Sara Beech uses a 1926 hand crank sewing machine to stitch a cloth bookmark Saturday at the Fiddlehead Festival in Farmington. The Literacy Volunteers of Franklin & Somerset Counties also offered lemonade, story walks, corn hole games and books to read or take. The Fiddlehead Festival returns to Farmington, after a pandemic hiatus, in its new location on the University of Maine Farmington campus. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Krysta West of Readfield holds a rabbit Saturday during the Fiddlehead Festival in Farmington. The rabbit, she said, is what she had enjoyed the most so far at the festival. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Nicholas Cole of Farmington prepares to pay for herb seedlings he found Saturday at the Fiddlehead Festival in Farmington. At right is Claire Cole of Strong. The Fiddlehead Festival returns to Farmington, after a pandemic hiatus, in its new location on the University of Maine Farmington campus. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jordan Farrin of Walpole pets Helen, a Nubian/Alpine cross goat, at the Fiddlehead Festival on Saturday in Farmington. Farrin works for Martin Woods Farm in Starks. The farm brought several animals to pet plus baked goods and other farm products to sell Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser