FARMINGTON —A local man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl younger than age 17 several years ago, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Wednesday.

Lt. David St. Laurent conducted an investigation after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint at the end of March, Nichols said.

Travis P. O’Neill, 33, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

O’Neill was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and released on $150 bail Monday.

A conviction on the charge of unlawful sexual contact carries up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $20,000 fine.

