CANTON — Canton residents Michelle Larrivee and Don Hutchins are nominees for two selectman seats for three-year terms. Originally Jason Taylor also sought the nomination, but he withdrew his bid April 26 because of some greater commitments on his time from his job, he said.

Voting will be held June 14 in the Town Meeting Room of the Town Office at 94 Turner St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Neither incumbent Brian Keene nor Scotty Kilbreth is seeking reelection.

Larrivee and Hutchins both responded to questions regarding their reasons for seeking the selectman nomination and both included some personal information about themselves. Larrivee chose to answer our questions by email.

MICHELLE LARRIVEE

Michelle Larrivee, 45 years old. I am married to Jody Larrivee, and we have two sons, 18 and 4 years old. We have lived in Canton since we bought our house in 2011 where we continue to reside.

I am a licensed clinical social worker. From 2011 until 2021, I worked at Tri-County Mental Health Services, a nonprofit organization. Over the years, I have held several positions at Tri-County Mental Health Services (including) children’s case manager, substance use disorder counselor, mental health clinician and program clinical supervisor. When I held my role as program clinical supervisor, I oversaw both the Behavioral Health Home Program and Clinical Program in the Farmington and Rumford offices. Prior to that (1998-2011), I worked at another nonprofit organization, a residential facility for children ages 4-22. There I also held several positions including, direct care staff, house lead, house manager, shift manager and residential services coordinator.

In both nonprofit organizations, I served on committees designed to enhance and develop programming for the communities and populations we served. Currently, I have my own private therapy practice providing telehealth therapy services to individuals in need as well as owner of Freedom Hill Farm, LLC (greenhouse/nursery/farm stand).

With my background in social work and being a mom of a young child, community health and well-being are important to me. From the day we moved to town, we fell in love with the town and all its community members. Over the years, we have witnessed countless acts of kindness from the citizens of Canton, something that this world could use a lot more of right now.

When my career … allowed me to create business opportunities in which I could work from home, I was able to have more time to focus on things that were important to me as an individual, mother, wife and community member, and I joined the Recreation Committee. My intention was to help with the town activities and sports that were already in place as well as new opportunities for activities, and even bringing some old activities back. So, when I learned of openings on the Board of Selectmen, I decided that being on the select board would provide me more opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of Canton.

What I love most about this town is its sense of community and “helping thy neighbor” mentality. Canton is an amazing place to raise a family and I want to see that grow and be enhanced by ongoing opportunities for the community to come together in a family friendly atmosphere. I want Canton to continue to be a place where families feel comfortable raising and instilling good values and morals for their children. Canton also has a strong agricultural community that I want to see continued to be supported and valued. Without our farmers, ranchers and transporters we would not be able to survive!

If elected as Selectman, I hope to contribute to the continued growth of community cohesiveness in Canton, as well as help maintain its charming rural character for future generations to love and enjoy.

DON HUTCHINS

This interview was prepared from a phone conversation with Hutchins.

Why are you seeking the selectman nomination?

I’ve been in civil service for as long as I can remember; whether it be state government or town government. (Hutchins’ most recent position as selectman in Canton was his three-year term ending in June 2021.)

I enjoy (being part of town and state government). It keeps me involved in the community, which is what I like to do. I have been a selectman for Canton on and off since 2003.

What do you think are some important issues facing the town and what do you hope to accomplish as a selectman for the town?

I think sustaining the good job that the previous boards have done and keeping the taxes reasonable (are some important issues for the town). They’ve done a great job at it, and I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge.

And you have to find some innovative ways to keep the taxes down and also grow the town. (I think we should) bring in businesses that will compliment what we have here already and bring in more housing.

(We should) actively go after grants, (and) work with neighboring towns to try to do some cooperative agreements (and) just try to get the money to stretch as far as we can stretch it.

What is your experience with community organizations and have you held positions in any organizations?

I am not currently involved in any community organizations. (In the past I was involved in the) county budget committee, and I was on the Region 9 (School of Applied Technology) board of directors.

(In the past) I was also president of The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (and) president of Fleet Operations. I worked for the state government for 16 years as director of Fleet Services for the Maine Department of Transportation (as) the Emergency Management Liaison. I retired in 2019.

How long have you lived in Canton? Please provide any information that you don’t mind sharing regarding your age, whether you are employed or retired, and if you live with family or are single.

I’ve lived in Canton since 2003. I am single, 49 years old, and I’m self-employed at Hutchins and Son Custom Woodworking, LLC, in Canton.

