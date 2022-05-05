AVON — A quick-moving fire destroyed a small home and two vehicles Wednesday night at 100 Bob Oberton Road, which is a dirt road off Avon Valley Road, Phillips Fire Chief Jim Gould said Thursday.

About 20 firefighters from Phillips and Strong responded to the fire.

When a Phillips firefighter who lives down the road arrived, it was fully engulfed in flames, Gould said.

The owner was filling his wood stove and an ember came out on the floor. The house is off the grid with no water or electricity, Gould said.

By the time the owner went down to the nearby brook to get water and return, the house, which is a relatively small building, was involved in fire, he said.

The man and his dog were not injured nor were firefighters.

The owner, whose name was not immediately available, declined help from the American Red Cross, Gould said. He told the chief he had other properties. There was no insurance on the building.

