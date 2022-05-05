ANDOVER — Two Andover residents, Toby Wells and Kevin Scott, are nominated for a three-year selectman seat currently held by Joe Luce, who is also seeking reelection to the select board.

Originally Doug Averill also sought the nomination but according to Town Clerk Melinda Averill, he has withdrawn his candidacy. The position will go to a vote on June 14 at Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each of the candidates was asked the same questions regarding their reasons for seeking the nomination. Wells and Scott provided their responses in writing while Luce’s responses were prepared by a phone call with the Rumford Falls Times.

KEVIN SCOTT

Why are you seeking the selectman nomination?

I’ve wanted to for years and I now have the time.

What do you think are some important issues facing the town and what do you hope to accomplish?

People tell me the roads are an issue as well as recreation for the kids.

What is your experience with community organizations, and have you held positions in any organizations?

In the past I’ve helped with the Transfer Station Committee, I’ve served on the Planning Board, and previously I was the licensed water system operator of record at Andover Water District.

How long have you lived in Andover? Please provide any information that you don’t mind sharing regarding your age, whether you are employed or retired and if you live with family or are single.

I’ve lived in Andover for 17 years and I’m married with 2 children aged 14 and 5.

TOBY WELLS

Why are you seeking the selectman nomination?

I am seeking the selectman position to do my part as a citizen of Andover, to work with our town to move forward and help our town prosper where future generations can grow.

What do you think are some important issues facing the town and what do you hope to accomplish?

I think controlling spending, especially in such a small community is very important, also helping to build our small community businesses and not only a strong independent community but a community that is interdependent with neighboring small towns to meet the needs of all that call Andover home.

What is your experience with community organizations, and have you held positions in any organizations? Due to my previous employment, I did not have the time to commit to a community organization.

Do you live or own a business in Andover? Please provide any information that you don’t mind sharing regarding your age, whether you are employed or retired and if you live with family or are single.

I have lived in Andover for just over a year now and own a local business (Lone Mountain Campground). I have also done my best to do a lot of my business with other local businesses in town. I am 45 years old and live with my partner Stephanie at the campground. We have children that live here and grandchildren that come up to visit the area. We love the small town of Andover and want to be an active part in its bright future.

JOE LUCE

Why are you seeking the selectman nomination?

I’m the incumbent and I feel I have more experience than the other two that are running against me. And I know more of the town’s issues on what needs to be done. I can do it unbiasedly; I don’t have any special interests or any agendas in town. I’m more interested in satisfying the whole public, not just specific individuals.

What do you think are some important issues facing the town and what do you hope to accomplish?

Some of the important issues (for the town) are road work; road work is number one. Also, trying to reduce taxation through different means without cutting budgets. The fire department is usually a pretty decent issue to have to take care of, to make sure they have what they need and to address the public in a way that is going to accommodate the public and the fire department at the same time.

What is your experience with community organizations, and have you held positions in any organizations?

I’m the chair of the Old Home Days Committee; this is my fourth year doing it. It’s a fantastic time for the whole community to come out and enjoy the good weather, and if it’s not good weather you still get to see your family and friends and congregate, go to the fire department and get a chicken dinner, or go to Mills Market and get a lobster dinner (and participate in many events).

How long have you lived in Andover? Please provide any information that you don’t mind sharing regarding your age, whether you are employed or retired and if you live with family or are single.

I’ve lived in Andover since 2011 but I’ve been coming up here since 1990. I’m 53 years old and I own Joe’s Guns and Ammo on East Andover Road. I’m married, I have four children and three grandchildren.

