JAY — The Select Board approved union contracts and nonunion wages for employees Monday following an executive session, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Tuesday.

They renewed a three-year contract with unionized Town Office and Public Works Department staff.

The contract and the new wages will run from July 1 through June 30, 2025. During the first year, those under the Town Office and Public Works Department contract will get a 5% raise, and in the second and third year, they will receive a 4% and a 2% increase, respectively, LaFreniere said.

The board also approved wage adjustments for the Police Department.

For the Police Department an all-inclusive wage scale was used to set wages that included longevity and the position held. A patrol officer, after one year or after graduating from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, will earn $23.50 an hour compared to the $21.47 an hour received now.

A starting sergeant will receive $27.75 an hour and a sergeant who has been with the Police Department for 20 years would receive $28.25 an hour.

The animal control officer position, which is nonunion, will receive a 5% increase.

There were also wage adjustments or 5% increases for department heads, depending on the position: The public works director’s wages were adjusted to make the salary $69,000. He had been on a reduced work schedule for personal reasons but now expects to be back on the regular schedule, LaFreniere said.

The sewer superintendent will receive $84,000, a $4,000, or 5%, increase from his current wage. The salary and other related expenses are shared with the town of Livermore Falls because of the joint superintendent position.

The treasurer’s salary was set at $55,650, a 5% increase. The police chief’s salary received a wage adjustment to make it $70,000

The town clerk will receive a 5% increase to make her salary $55,886. She is also the code enforcement officer and that salary is $11,585, which comes out of a reserve fund.

The board approved a three-year contract with the town manager, who receives $69,000 a year. The salary will go to $79,000 on July 1, followed by an increase to $83,000 in the second year, and $87,000 in the final year of the contract.

In regular business, selectpersons approved spending $19,427.70 for equipment for the emergency radio communications antenna for the Police and Fire Rescue departments. There are times that the radio communications interfere with each other, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton said.

A representative of Dirigo Wireless of Gray, which the Police Department uses for its radio communications system, said a combiner is needed, Caton said.

The new antenna equipment includes a two-channel transmit and receiver system. The money will come from the town’s allotment of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The town has received half of its anticipated $488,829.13. It is expected to receive the other half later this year.

Obligated so far for projects as of Monday morning is $154,970, not factoring in funds approved during the board meeting.

