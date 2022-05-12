WILTON — Tyngtown Club will hold its annual plant sale 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, on the lawn of the First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street.

Some sale proceeds will go towards its summer flower project in town. For more than 40 years the Tyngtown Club has been adding color to the downtown. It costs more than $2,000 annually for the flowers, other supplies needed and container repairs.

Traditionally, the Tyngtown Club holds the plant sale in May, a blueberry pie sale during the Wilton Blueberry Festival and a golf tournament and a tennis competition (with half of the proceeds helping to maintain the tennis courts at Academy Hill School). Due to the coronavirus pandemic some of those have not been possible the last two years.

The club also uses plant sale proceeds to support local organizations including the children’s summer program at the local library, girls activities in town such as Fit Girls and the Wilton Scholarship Foundation. It has helped Franklin County Fiddlers with trips, contributed to Western Maine Play Museum and donated to the Wilton Blueberry Festival.

Tyngtown members provide perennials dug from their own gardens which tend to be hardier than plants purchased at big box stores. Flower, vegetable and herb seedlings grown by members may also be found at the sale. Sometimes houseplants are available.

The best selections and greatest variety will be found at the beginning of the sale.

« Previous

filed under: