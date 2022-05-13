FARMINGTON — The Farmington Harness Horsemen Association recently presented two scholarships. The money was raised through a 50/50 raffle at races and donations made in memory of Daren Turner. The recipients were Emmett Trafton of Farmington who is attending University of Vermont and Emma Jean DiPompo of Jay attending UMF. The scholarships are given each year to area students involved in harness racing.

Seen from left are Gloria Cushing from Scholarship Committee, Emma Jean DiPompo, Kristin Grondin representing the Turner family, and Bob Cushing accepting for his step-son Emmett Trafton. Submitted photo

