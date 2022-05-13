FARMINGTON — Ayuh Cidah and Outlaw Pizza will be the spectacular site of this year’s Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration on Wednesday, May 25, from 5 – 7 p.m. The cidery is located at Morrison Hill Orchard on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington. Come celebrate with United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, meet funded organizations, and learn how the community has been impacted this year. All while enjoying appetizers, wood-fired pizza, dessert, and the beautiful scenery and apple blossoms.

Samples of Ayuh Cidah hard ciders will be served and cider will be available for purchase as well.

Cost is $10 per person. Please RSVP to [email protected] or call (207) 778-5048.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are upcoming.

