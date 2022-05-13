Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within the community. Because they are a no-kill shelter, they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you add the purrrfect furry friend to your family!

Erwin, 1-3 years old, lab/husky mix, male. “Hello! My name is Erwin, I’m very sweet and loving! I adore my humans and love to give kisses and cuddles. It takes me a bit to warm up to new people and realize they’re safe. Once I warm up to you, I’ll love you forever! Being outside is one of my favorite things! I love to sniff everything there is to smell! I’d love to meet your current dog and see if we can be friends! If you want an adventure buddy to go for lots of walks and give you lots of love, I’m your man!”

Frank is a male cat, who is 4 to 6 years old and he loves pets and is a very sweet and gentle boy. “I’m a bit nervous of new spaces so I like to have my own space where I can hide and feel safe until I’m comfortable in my new environment. I’m a big boy and I’m good with other cats, although I do ask that they respect my boundaries.”

