JAY — A committee composed of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls residents is scheduled to hold its second meeting, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, to discuss issues facing the communities and ways to resolve them.

The meeting is at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay.

“Many of our communities are facing similar problems, and a great way to solve them is to brainstorm solutions together,” according to organizers. “Ideas seem to flow best when friends and neighbors sit down and casually talk with each other.”

Local and state representatives are also expected to be on hand to hear participants’ concerns and answer questions during the informal discussion.

Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be provided.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: