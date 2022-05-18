FAYETTE — Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., the Friend of Starling Hall (FOSH) will hold its Annual Garden Fair and more at Starling Hall 2769 Main St Fayette.

Perennials, annuals and vegetables, custom made bird houses, Don’t forget to bring your flat boxes or recycle bags to carry your treasures home in. (Rain date, Sunday, May 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

FOSH is very grateful to the members of the community for their support. Come inside Starling Hall for a “Garden Fair.” We’ll have lots of information for you to pick up and while you are browsing the garden fair stop by the Bake sale, also located inside the Hall.

Don’t forget to buy raffle tickets for an Eastern Redbud tree, graciously donated by Ashley $1 per ticket or $5 for 6. No need to be present to win, we’ll call the winner after the event. Food will be available for purchase: Grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, snacks and water will be available and we are conducting a Bake Sale.

Gary Phillips is returning to the grill this year cooking up hamburgers and hotdogs. He’ll also have chips and water available for purchase as well as his hand made custom birdhouses. 100% of the proceeds from the food and birdhouses goes to rebuilding Starling Hall. Please follow current CDC guidelines

Vendors will include: Rustic Comfort Roots and Shoots – Hand painted and decoupaged terracotta plant pots, metal pots, small decorative birdhouses and photographic note cards. The Old Sawdust Maker – Small wood earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bookmarks, Hanging ornaments, tea light bases, fridge magnets, tie tacks, fishing flies and more.

Old Jar Candles – Hand poured organic soy wax candles (scented), Hand poured organic soy wax melts (scented). Hand poured all-natural beeswax candles (unscented). Friends from the pages – Crocheted and knit animals and their corresponding books. (Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Mitten, Frog & Toad, etc.)

Nettie’s Nook – Hand sewn stuffies / gnomes, Clay gnomes, crocheted afghans & crocheted wind spinners; Amy’s Atelier – Hand drawn note cards, Hand painted baby Onesies and original paintings; Local Artist Elaine Graf – Ceramic plant pots and toad houses and Railo Designs – Glass Art.

