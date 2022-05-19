CARTHAGE — A Peru man is accused of giving prescription drugs to a teenage girl who had been reportedly dropped off Tuesday at the Carthage Town Office.

Deputy Alec Frost and Deputy Stephen Cusson responded at about 10 a.m. to the office, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email Thursday.

Following an investigation, it was discovered the 16-year-old girl is from the Belfast area. She was picked up by a male and taken to a residence on West Side Road in Carthage, Nichols said.

Frost arrested Jared R. Bernard, 20, of Peru on two counts of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

He was taken to the jail and released later in the day on $200 bail. He is scheduled to appear June 7 at a Farmington court.

Bernard allegedly provided the girl with Percocet and Xanax. She was also fed marijuana and alcohol, Nichols said.

The teenager was taken to the Rumford Hospital by Med-Care Ambulance to be examined, and her parents were contacted.

One of the charges, if convicted, carries a maximum 10 years in prison, and the other up to five years in prison.

