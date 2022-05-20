FARMINGTON FALLS — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls has set the date for their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue. It will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022, taking place on Philbrick Park which can be accessed on Rt. 2 known as the Farmington Falls Road or 114 Philbrick Road. Mark your calendar now.

The chicken has been ordered and Bob Gramlich will be cooking the chicken barbecue to be served at noon while the yard sale proceeds throughout the day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entertainment will be under the pavilion beginning around noon.

Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season.

Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support!

