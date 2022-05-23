LIVERMORE FALLS — The price for the disposal of shingles and demolition debris at the Transfer Station will double June 1.
Selectmen approved the increase from $15 a yard to $30 a yard for each on May 17. The action followed a discussion with public works foreman Bill Nichols in regard to a letter received from Almighty Waste of Auburn about adding a 10% fuel surcharge for every load that comes in.
For example, one load was $55.25 for the fuel surcharge, another load was $53.08 for fuel surcharge, Nichols said Monday.
Nichols said he understood the reason for the increase because fuel costs continue to rise.
The surcharge is in addition to Almighty Waste’s higher hauling and disposal costs that went into effect May 1. The cost to haul household waste to ecomaine in Portland increased from $255 per load to $315 per load. The cost to haul demolition material went from $169 to $170 per load. The cost to dispose of demolition material went from $60 per ton to $109 per ton, Nichols told selectmen.
Another item the town has to look at is charging to get rid of brush, Nichols said.
