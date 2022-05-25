POTSDAM, NY — Jacob Cockrell of Fayette, is set to graduate from SUNY Potsdam with a Master of Science in Teaching degree in Middle/Secondary Earth Science Education.

The State University of New York at Potsdam will honor Jacob and the other candidates for graduation at Commencement 2022, on Saturday, May 21.

During Commencement, SUNY Potsdam honors students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year. To learn more about Commencement at SUNY Potsdam, visit www.potsdam.edu/commencement.

