SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — Lindsay Cushman of Monmouth has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn superintendent seeks ‘safe learning environments’ for students
-
Sports
French Open: Alcaraz survives match point to reach third round
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Several people hurt in Lewiston collision
-
The Bethel Citizen
John Kimball wants to bring Civil War ancestor back home to Albany Township
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paris High School Alumni Association to disband