PORTLAND — The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded 90 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, shelter, and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2022 Direct Services Grant Program. The total includes $505,000 for 31 programs specifically serving older adults.

Some of the area organizations receiving grants are:

Western Maine Community Action, East Wilton – $20,000*

Neighbors Driving Neighbors, Mt. Vernon – $10,000*

Town of Mount Vernon Aging in Place Committee, Mount Vernon – $6,800*

Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley – $20,000*

*Denotes grants serving older adults

“From gas to groceries, rising costs have made it much harder for Maine people to afford essential items and services. Older adults with low incomes have been put into especially difficult situations,” said Lauralee Raymond, John T. Gorman Foundation Manager, Special Initiatives. “The John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to boost the efforts of organizations who are helping Mainers meet vital needs in all 16 counties with this year’s Direct Services Grant Program.”

The Foundation’s annual Direct Services Grant Program supports nonprofits that are addressing basic needs for Maine people – including food security, shelter, health care/mental health, and economic supports. This year, the Foundation increased funding available for organizations that are meeting a range of needs for older adults, including companionship, transportation, home repair, and legal assistance.

Full descriptions of the grants, including counties served, are available at https://www.jtgfoundation.org/2022/05/18/1-5-million-awarded-to-meet-critical-needs-for-maine-people/.

John T. Gorman, known as Tom, was a grandson of L.L. Bean and established the Foundation in 1995. Based in Portland, the Foundation advances and invests in innovative ideas and opportunities that improve the lives of Maine’s most vulnerable people.

For more information about the John T. Gorman Foundation, visit www.jtgfoundation.org.

