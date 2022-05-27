FARMINGTON — Cub Scout Pack 585 will be hosting a sign-up and information night on June 7 at 6 p.m. at the WG Mallett School in Farmington.
Youth in grades K-4 from Farmington, Wilton, Industry, Temple, New Vineyard, Strong, Chesterville and New Sharon are invited to attend. Summer camp at Camp Bomazeen is right around the corner and a great time to earn awards. That is one part of Pack 585’s summer schedule of activities.
To see some of the things the Cubs have been working on, visit their Facebook page: Pack 585 Farmington, Me. Questions? Contact Committee Chair Jon Abell: [email protected] or 491-9529.
