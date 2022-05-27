BEREA, OHIO — Maighread Laliberte of Temple is among 30 exceptional writers and artists whose work was selected for publication in the 2022 edition of Baldwin Wallace University’s annual literary and art journal, The Mill. Laliberte, a graduate of Oxford Hills High School, published a work titled “A Letter to My Mother.”

Each edition of The Mill showcases and celebrates the creative works of student writers and artists across different disciplines. The student-directed and student-operated journal is dedicated to displaying the unique ideas, visions and voices of BW’s talented students.

The Mill accepts submissions of short fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, novel and drama excerpts, hybrid forms, photography and artwork. All works published in The Mill are anonymously evaluated by the publication’s editors and selection committee based on technical execution, originality and artistic merit. In addition to the annual publication of The Mill, BW also hosts The Mill Reading Series featuring readings each semester by local and national poets and writers.

