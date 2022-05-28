JAY — The excitement for reading will easily ratchet up this summer with new children’s and tween/teen librarians making plans at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

Lindsey Hopkins of Jay is the new children’s librarian and Alexis Burbank of Waterville is the new tween (ages 9 to 12) and teen (ages 13 to 18) librarian.

Both women work part time at the library with Wednesday the only day they overlap.

“I am brand new,” Hopkins said. She took over when (former children’s librarian) Priscilla Pineau retired in December.

She also works as a speech pathologist at a skilled nursing facility.

“I just love children’s books,” Hopkins said. “I have two children and they grew up here and have been coming to the library once they were old enough.”

Burbank, whose family still lives in Jay, has volunteered at the Jay library since she was in high school. She helped “Ms. Pineau” in the children’s section and assisted library Director Tamara “Tammy” Hoke with the summer reading programs.

“I love the age group. They are extremely creative and inventive,” she said. “I work as a professional artist.”

She has been working with the kids in the makerspace, where kids can use their imagination and creativity.

“I am really excited for this summer. We have a lot of cool new projects,” Burbank said. Those projects, including cake decorating and movie night, will take place in the library and outside of it.

“Tammy is also putting (together) an adult summer reading program,” she said.

Both Hopkins and Burbank share the new train books that are dedicated to the late George Jackman, formerly of Jay, who was a professional trackman foreman on Maine Central Railroad for 20 years. His love of railroads later led him to working with them for the Maine Department of Transportation.

His friend and co-worker, Jonathan Shute, wanted to do something for the kids in memory of Jackman, who died Jan. 26. He donated $300 and others donated as well. Hoke bought train and railroad books along with a Thomas the Train track set and associated items for the kids to enjoy.

“We are really excited about the summer reading program, Oceans Of Possibilities,” Hopkins said. “It is the first time we’ve been able to hold in-person (programs) since COVID began.”

The kickoff for summer reading is June 27. Preregistration is required. Representatives of Chewonki Foundation in Wiscasset will be at the library to hold a presentation on tide pools.

To register, call 207-645-4062, visit in person or email [email protected]

“I have been really happy with Alex and Lindsey coming on,” Hoke said. “The team just works really well together.”

