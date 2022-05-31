FARMINGTON — With no questions, Tuesday night’s public hearing on a proposed Franklin County $7.7 million budget was over within 10 minutes.

The Budget Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. June 8 in the upstairs courtroom at the Franklin County Courthouse to adopt a final budget. It will submit its 2022-23 spending plan to county commissioners.

The proposal, which includes the jail budget, is an increase of $691,560.36 over the current budget, not factoring in more than $600,000 in anticipated revenues.

It includes $163,130 in “outside agencies” requests, however when the Sun Journal added the numbers up for the agencies, it came to $163,430. A local consortium submitted the request from the agencies to the budget panel last month to support older residents as they age in place in their communities.

The requests from organizations for the additional program grants are SeniorsPlus, $40,700; Franklin County Children’s Task Force, $10,000; Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, $30,000; Greater Franklin County Economic and Community Development, $1 for placeholder for 2023-24; Franklin County Adult and Community Education, $12,750; Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, $14,129; and, Western Maine Community Action, $55,850.

The county commissioners’ budget does not include the money for the agencies.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: