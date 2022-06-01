NEWTON, Massachusetts — Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14, at an on-campus ceremony.
Brittany Nadeau of Monmouth graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Curriculum & Instruction.
Emma Vierling of Monmouth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising.
Zoe Nadeau of Turner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Media and Marketing.
