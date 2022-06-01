NEWTON, Massachusetts — Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14, at an on-campus ceremony.

Brittany Nadeau of Monmouth graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Curriculum & Instruction.

Emma Vierling of Monmouth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising.

Zoe Nadeau of Turner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Media and Marketing.

For more information contact: Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications at [email protected] or at 617-243-2386.

