To the Editor:
Nine faculty were fired at the University of Maine at Farmington, and the UMaine system still has to pay Michael Laliberte, a man who didn’t work a day for his job, up to $615,000 (a $205,000 annual salary payment that can extend up to three years)?
Where is the sense, the equity, the justice, in this? UMF is forever gutted of its humanities department, crucial areas are eliminated or decreased – families are uprooted – and yet this complete stranger walks away with a golden parachute?
Yes, I’m furious at the UMaine administration for firing my husband, Jonathan Cohen, after 30 years of service to UMF – essentially via email, no less – but this news should infuriate all of us.
Victoria Cohen
Farmington
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lapoint graduates
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
UNH announces 2022 graduates
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lasell University honors Class of 2022
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
United Way hosts Hunger Solution Exchange
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Fact sheets added to Social Security statements