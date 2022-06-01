To the Editor:

Nine faculty were fired at the University of Maine at Farmington, and the UMaine system still has to pay Michael Laliberte, a man who didn’t work a day for his job, up to $615,000 (a $205,000 annual salary payment that can extend up to three years)?

Where is the sense, the equity, the justice, in this? UMF is forever gutted of its humanities department, crucial areas are eliminated or decreased – families are uprooted – and yet this complete stranger walks away with a golden parachute?

Yes, I’m furious at the UMaine administration for firing my husband, Jonathan Cohen, after 30 years of service to UMF – essentially via email, no less – but this news should infuriate all of us.

Victoria Cohen

Farmington

