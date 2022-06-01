DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

Rylee Saunders of Jay graduated Magna Cum Laude earning a BS degree in BiomedSci:MedLabSci.

Rebecca Fogg of Turner.

Laura Ireland of Wayne.

Hannah McLaughlin of Winthrop.

