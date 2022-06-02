RUMFORD — Twenty residents from Regional School Unit 10 unanimously approved a $30.95 million budget for 2022-23 Wednesday at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

All 23 articles were approved within 45 minutes, including one to raise $5.55 million in local funds.

The budget is about $1 million more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Taxpayers will see an average 1.99% increase in their property taxes.

“It’s really important that we spend 64.58% directly on instruction,” Superintendent Deb Alden said. The state Department of Education requires at least 61% of the budget be for instruction.

A final budget vote will be held June 14 from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. at the Buckfield Municipal Center, Hartford Town Hall, Calvin P. Lyons Meeting Hall in Mexico, Roxbury Town Hall, the American Legion in Rumford, and Sumner Town Office. Hanover Town Office’s voting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rob Cameron of Rumford was elected moderator; Administrative Assistant Peggy Therriault and Business Manager Leah Kaulback were appointed ballot clerks.

Before the budget meeting, Alden presented information on the proposed $91.8 million school for Mexico and Rumford elementary and middle school students. Voters will decide on the project at their respective polling stations June 14.

The school is planned for the site of Mountain Valley Middle School at 58 Highland Terrace and Meroby Elementary School at 21 Cross St., both in Mexico. It would replace those schools and Rumford Elementary School.

About 98% of the cost would be paid by the Maine Department of Education in subsidized bonds.

The new building will be more efficient and it will serve students in prekindergartent through eighth grade, as well as housing Child Development Services, which serves children with disabilities, Alden said. “It’s estimated to save our district approximately $6,000 over the first two years.”

Alden has applied for a grant from Bangor Savings Bank, which if it is awarded, would pay for $12,117 in permit fees to Mexico. If it is not awarded, the permit fees would be paid by the district towns.

