FARMINGTON — A new Skowhegan Savings bank branch office is on the horizon with construction expected to begin this summer.

The 2,376-square-foot building will be on a 1.28-acre lot next to Hannaford Drive at the entrance to Hannaford supermarket and Jade Palace on Wilton Road. It will have three drive-through lanes with one dedicated to an ATM.

The Planning Board approved the project’s site review application and soil erosion control and stormwater management application April 11.

The lot has a curb cut on Wilton Road, which is also U.S. Route 2/state Route 4. There will be entrances/exits off Wilton Road and Fyfe Road. There is also a discussion with Hannaford about an entrance off Hannaford Drive, according to April 11 Planning Board minutes.

The new bank branch office would replace a one at the opposite end of Hannaford Plaza’s parking lot.

Plymouth Engineering Inc. of Newport told the board the bank has to be out of its current location by February 2023, and if it gets driveway-access approval from Hannaford they will come back to the board with new plans, according to the minutes. There is no additional bank traffic expected.

Richard St. Pierre, chief financial officer of Skowhegan Savings, told the board they estimated roughly 50 to 90 cars per day which is what they have at the current location, according to the minutes.

“We are very excited to be building a new branch in Farmington at that location,” Andrew Fortin-Trimble, the bank’s director of marketing, wrote in an email on Wednesday. “We are still in the planning stages, but expecting to break ground this summer with hopes of finishing in (second quarter) of 2023.

