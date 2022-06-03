Plant, bake and book sale



NEW VINEYARD — Saturday, June 4, New Vineyard Public Library Plant, Bake and Book Sale. 8 a.m. to noon at Smith Hall, RT 27, in New Vineyard. We are back – along with the Black Flies – however our great selection of plants for vegetable and flower gardens, together with wonderful home bake pies and cookies are sure to take your mind off those little biting bugs. Of course, a selection of books for your summer reading! Maybe a surprise item or two. All proceeds benefit the New Vineyard Public Library. FMI – 652-2250

Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, the next is July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on June 3 will be American chop suey, salad, bread and dessert. $11. For June 10, the meal will include meatloaf frosted with mashed potatoes and topped with cheese and bacon, carrots, and dessert, also $11Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Sales

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, or 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program. There will be an abundance of items: furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Facial coverings optional and social distancing will be managed. Please, no Early Birds the day of the sale.

Garden club member luncheon

FARMINGTON — It’s time for Mt. Blue Area Garden Club Annual Member Luncheon, when new and old members alike get a chance to become better acquainted and to share their gardening plans for the season.

This year, the event will be hosted on June 7 at 12 p.m., at the Farmington American Legion located at 158 High St, Farmington. A choice of meat or vegetarian lasagna will be served along with a green salad. There will also be a cash bar offering adult beverages.

The cost of the luncheon is $10 payable in advance and due by June 1. Please indicate your choice of meat or vegetarian entree when responding. Mail your response to Marion Hutchinson 730 Orchard Drive, Wilton, ME 04294 along with payment to Mt. Blue Area Garden Club. Annual club dues of $10 also will be collected for those who have not yet paid. As always, new members are welcome and invited to join! For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email [email protected]

Children’s Festival

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Meeting House will be hosting an exhibit of children’s art as a feature of its upcoming Children’s Festival. The artwork will be on display on June 18 (Michael Menes, juggler) and June 25 (Michael Cooper, mime and mask artist) performances at the festival. Children aged 18 and younger from all area towns are invited to submit art that can be easily hung on the wall. Framing is not necessary. Limit 2 pieces per child. The art show will not involve prizes. There is no fee to participate.

Art may be submitted by bringing it to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville on either Friday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Sunday, June 12 from 3-6 p.m. Name, age, telephone number and town of residence must be on the back of the artwork. FMI call 778-3513

Bonney Woods Corporation Annual Meeting

FARMINGTON — The annual meeting of the Bonney Woods Corporation will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Old North Church located at 118 High Street, in downtown Farmington. The Bonney Woods Corporation is a non-profit organization, formed in 1909, that manages a 190-acre, multi-use trail network 0.5 miles from Farmington’s downtown and national historic district. These include trails in Bonney Woods, Flint Woods, Horn Woods, Village Woods, and Willow Springs. These trails are managed and maintained by Bonney Woods members, not the Town of Farmington.

Are you a neighbor or user of these trails? Please consider attending! Learn how you may volunteer – or donate – towards supporting these trails. We are always open to suggestions or comments. Please go to our website https://www.powderhousehill.org/ to sign up to volunteer, donate, and find out more information. While the public is invited to attend the meeting, only board members can make a motion and vote on them.

