FARMINGTON — What may become an annual craft and yard sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at the fairgrounds sponsored by the Franklin County Agricultural Society.

Crafters will set up in the Starbird Building with all others outside. There will be plenty of parking with entrance via the Maple Avenue gate. There will be no fee to come in.

Cost for a 10 by 10 foot space inside or a 20 by 20 foot space outside is $30. There is no sign up deadline.

Food trucks will be on site. Fee for these vendors has not been set.

This event will take place rain or shine. There will be no early birds.

FCAS organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.

Those with questions or wishing to reserve space are asked to call 207-778-6083 and leave their name and telephone number.

