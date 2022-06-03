FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Field Days at Tidewater Farm will be held from 5–6:30 p.m. June 16 in Falmouth.
Experience and learn about the gardens at Tidewater Farm, and engage in hands-on demonstrations with UMaine Extension Staff and Master Gardener Volunteers.
Demonstrations begin at 5:30 p.m., and include such topics as dividing perennials and irrigation for vegetable gardens. This free public event does not require registration.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the event website or contact Pamela Hargest, [email protected]; 207-949-4524.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF exhibit, ‘The Art Among Us’ to open
-
The Franklin Journal
Field Days at Tidewater Farm June 16
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Bonney Woods Corporation annual meeting June 6
-
The Franklin Journal
Summer reading program at CVPL