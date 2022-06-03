FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Field Days at Tidewater Farm will be held from 5–6:30 p.m. June 16 in Falmouth.

Experience and learn about the gardens at Tidewater Farm, and engage in hands-on demonstrations with UMaine Extension Staff and Master Gardener Volunteers.

Demonstrations begin at 5:30 p.m., and include such topics as dividing perennials and irrigation for vegetable gardens. This free public event does not require registration.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the event website or contact Pamela Hargest, [email protected]; 207-949-4524.

