FARMINGTON — Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 volunteers placed small American flags on veteran graves at Fairview and Riverside cemeteries on Saturday, May 21.

For the past 10 years Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Membership Chair Peter Tracy has organized and directed American Legion volunteers to place approximately 1,200 American flags on veteran graves in ten cemeteries throughout Farmington. Every year on a May weekend just before Memorial Day Post 28 volunteers place flags in honor of area veterans who selflessly served their country from the Civil War to present day. Approximately 900 flags are placed in Fairview and Riverside cemeteries encompassing 38 acres. Before placement day, Tracy inspects every flag to determine serviceability and sets aside those ready for a flag retirement ceremony coinciding with Flag Day in June.

This past Saturday, nine Post 28 volunteers and ten Boy Scouts and leaders from Troop 546 placed the flags during an overcast morning. The volunteers identified each flag recipient by their

service marker, inspected the marker for serviceability, reset, and straightened the marker if

necessary, and placed a flag in the marker. Volunteers read each headstone prior to placing a

flag in respect of the veteran’s service.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 meets the first Tuesday of every month

at the Legion Hall on 158 High Street, Farmington. Meeting begin at 7 p.m.

All area veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Drew Goodridge,

Post 28 Adjutant at 207-200-8756.

