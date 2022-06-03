CARRABASSETT VALLEY — This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” at Carrabassett Valley Public Library.

Summer reading programs are designed to encourage children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. There are many benefits of summer reading programming for children:

Children are motivated to read. Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library. Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation. Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery. Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children’s books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels; everyone gets a free library membership at the CVPL! Storytime will be held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. whenever possible. The library will also offer DIY or Take-and-Make projects that will be available during 4 weeks in July. Everyone of all ages is welcome!

Program sign-up begins June 21. The first 20 children to sign up receive a backpack of stuff! Pick up a backpack, free book, reading log, and bookmark while supplies last. Grab a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the vegetable garden and Story Walk outside: Miss Maple’s Seeds …pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler. We hope you can return to the library for more books throughout the summer, but you still keep the backpack and read on your own!

Here is the list of weekly project themes guests can participate in here or take home! Come when you can and bring a friend.

Week of:

July 5-9: Jellyfish or Octopus?

July 12-16: Turtles

July 19-23: Dory-Rainbow Fish

July 26-30: Whales

Summer CV Library Hours: Tue-Fri: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Sat: 10a.m.- 3 p.m.. Call 237-3535 for more information.

See you at the library!

