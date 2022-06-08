Stonehill

EASTON, MA — Amanda Goucher of Wayne, a member of the Class of 2024, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

BURLINGTON, VT — This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of reimagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.

The following students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement ceremonies in May 2022.

Megan Lynch of Turner graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Jackson McPhedran of Readfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences.

Erik Weihenmayer, one of the most renowned adventurers of the 21st century-best known as the first blind person to summit Mount Everest-urged graduates and family members to emulate a climber in their lives, not to quit or settle comfortably like a camper half-way up the peak. “Climbers understand life’s an ongoing, never-ending process of reaching out into the darkness,” he said, “reaching towards immense possibilities.”

The ceremony was especially meaningful for UVM President Suresh Garimella-his third as president but the first one on the Green. Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,332 graduates, including 2,558 bachelors, 515 masters, 131 doctoral and 118 medical degree recipients. Degree recipients hail from 44 states; among the graduates were 122 international students from 27 foreign countries. Approximately 1,057 of the graduates are from Vermont. The graduating class includes approximately 415 students of color.

