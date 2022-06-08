FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) after a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). MRI is a noninvasive medical test that utilizes magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the organization with a comprehensive report it can use for continuous practice improvement.

“MRI is used to generate images of internal organs and soft tissue inside of the body,” said Christopher Bailey, RT(R)(CT), FMH director of radiology, cardiopulmonary and cardiology. “Generally an MRI will be used to see tendons, ligaments, and cysts or other masses. It is the preferred exam for joint and spinal problems because it can provide remarkably clear pictures of soft-tissue structures near and around bones.”

Franklin’s two-year-old scanner features advanced wide-bore technology to improve patients’ experiences by operating with less noise, decreasing feelings of claustrophobia, and accommodating heavier patients up to 500 pounds. In addition, patients choose their favorite nature video to view, lighting hue, and music during the procedure to create a soothing environment.

The ACR is a national professional organization serving its members with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

