RUMFORD — Directors of Regional School Unit 10 voted Monday to hire Mountain Valley High School teacher Jeffery Pelletier as athletic director for that school and Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico.

The vote followed an executive session.

Pelletier takes over the position held by Tom Danylik, the principal of the Rumford high school.

In another matter, the board accepted the resignations of Meroby Elementary School Principal Kim Fuller and Building, Grounds and Transportation Director Scott Holmes. They are leaving June 30.

Fuller has worked in the district for 17 years, first as a teacher and then as a principal. Holmes has held the position since June 2017, serving as the assistant director for the department since April 2015.

Holmes will be working for Maine School Management Association in Augusta while Fuller will be the principal at Turner Primary School. Both begin their new positions July 1.

