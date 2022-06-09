FARMINGTON — When I first moved to Farmington, it took me a few weeks to notice the church bells that serenade the downtown twice a day.

I was sitting out on my fire escape at noon one fall afternoon. The bells began to play and it was the first time I properly paid attention. The notes of Offenbach’s “Barcarolle” [from opera The Tales of Hoffman] rang through the air – one of my favorite classical pieces since childhood.

I was overjoyed to hear this tune through the bells. But I was also confused. Was this a one-off occurrence?

I soon learned that it was no random event: Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in downtown Farmington projects music played by church bells via its bell tower twice daily at 12 and 5 p.m.

Those daily tolls quickly became my favorite parts of the day. I’d make sure I was outside at noon and five o’clock to listen. If I was walking around at that time, I’d pointedly stop and take the music in. I made sure any friends visiting me had the opportunity to hear them. Once winter weather hit, I began opening my window for those 10 minutes the bells fill the air [don’t tell my landlord!].

While it deepened my love for the Town of Farmington, it also raised a lot of questions. How long had this been going on? How is the music played? How does the church select the songs?

And, most importantly, does everyone appreciate the bells as much as I do? Or is it merely background noise for the many residents living here far longer than I?

The questions remained unanswered and my local friends seemed somewhat ambivalent. So I decided to use my privilege as a journalist always searching for a story to investigate the in’s and outs of the bells.

The music isn’t actually from bells atop Henderson Memorial’s tower. Rather, they come from an electronic carillon installed on the tower, Jack Anderson told me.

Anderson has been a church member since 1968 and used to run, work on the carillon in years past.

The carillon was installed on Psalm Sunday in 1959 – a gift from the Luce family to memorialize Irene Luce.

Anderson said the system originally worked with piano rolls, then 8-track cassettes. Today, the church uses a digital system called “Chimemaster” for the carillon and its music, funded by a “hymn sing” in 2003, Anderson said.

Anderson and church trustee Albert McDaniel [a self-described “tech expert”] explained the in’s and out’s of the science of carillons past and present to me. It involves vacuum tubes, frequency rods, internal clocks, speaker systems, and subsequently, a lot of repairs to be done.

While I didn’t fully comprehend the technicalities, one thing became clear: a lot of care and love has gone into this carillon over the years.

“Our congregation holds [the carillon] in high regard,” Anderson said.

The Chimemaster system has thousands of songs to choose from – psalms, classic pieces, Christmas music, folk tunes, etc.

Everything from “Ave Maria” and Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” to “the Star Spangled Banner.”

Nowadays, the music selections are overseen by Henderson Memorial’s organist and music director, Dan Woodward.

I was curious to find out how Woodward selected the music played each day.

Since it’s a church, Woodward is most frequently playing hymns, he said. However, Woodward likes throwing in non-church music – which he said often garners a reaction from townspeople when they recognize a familiar tune.

“Some people would ignore all the stuff that isn’t hymns and I don’t do that,” Woodward said. “I like to hear that on the bells.”

Amid the pandemic Woodward still kept the bells going.

His favorite piece to queue up is Georges Bizet’s “Habanera” from the opera Carmen. If you don’t recognize the name, you’ll certainly recognize the iconic tune.

In mid December, McDaniel invited me to Henderson Memorial and brought me up to the bell tower. It requires ascending a rickety wooden ladder that I was warned can slide out of place. But it was well worth it to see a bird’s eye view of downtown Farmington I’d yet to discover.

Atop the tower are four large speakers, the carillon. The carillon surrounds the church’s actual bell [which McDaniel let me ring, though not too many times, otherwise someone might think ‘the British are coming.’]

McDaniel said it was a privilege to be on the tower.

“People rarely come up here,” he said.

McDaniel then brought me to the backroom behind the altar, where the Chimemaster system sits – surrounded by bouquets of fake flowers and props.

There was also a songbook, which I read through to check out all of the selections.

I flipped through and was shocked to see Franz Liszt’s “Liebestraum No. 3 in A-Flat Major.” “Liebestraum” is my absolute favorite classic piece – a musical adaptation of a German poem about “love and the loss of love.”

The song begins softly, gradually crescendos [swells], climaxes and then soon falls off to a soft, melancholic finish. It’s all at once grandiose and forceful, gentle, loving and somber – leaving the listener with bittersweet emotion.

If you’re in the mood to give it a listen, my favorite performance of “Liebestraum” is by Lang Lang off his album Liszt – My Piano Hero.

I quickly wrote in my notepad that I must ask Woodward to have the bells play it in the near future.

After my tour, I parked on a UMF stoop across the street to listen to the noon show up close. I was delighted to hear “Barcarolle” play once again – a few weeks since I had last heard it.

Amid my investigation, I think I was most happy to learn that I’m not the only one enjoying these bells each day.

Anderson said it fits in with his perception of Farmington as a “Norman Rockwell town.”

“We still hold on to some of the old values,” he said.

For life long Farmington residents, the bells have always been there. But that doesn’t mean they go unnoticed and unappreciated.

Anderson said that the chiming of the bells informs him it’s time to head home. Farmington Public Library Director Jessica Casey, who’s workplace is adjacent to Henderson Memorial, said it’s a nice reminder each day of Farmington’s traditions.

Woodward said, once a local artist asked that he queue up specific songs so she could do a performance art piece on the church’s front lawn. That was a fun reminder of how the bells are appreciated, he said.

Henderson Memorial Baptist Church Administrative Assistance Sherry Wyman loves the bells for how “unique” they make Farmington. They didn’t have this kind of special element in the southern Maine town where Wyman was raised, she said.

That’s not to say the bells don’t eventually blend in with the monotony of daily life.

Woodward said he’s found himself, at times, “take [the bells] for granted.”

“And then you hear somebody from outside of your normal day to day life telling you how much it means to them,” Woodward said. “I only get positive comments about [the bells].”

Well, aside from a University of Maine at Farmington student who “hated [the music] because it woke him up every day who wanted to sleep past noon.”

“I was thinking at the time, ‘there’s worse ways to wake up,'” Woodward said. “I didn’t lose any sleep over it.”

I too find the bells fading away into the background noise of Farmington the longer I live here. But then I’ll notice a beloved song playing and I am brought back into the moment, remaining mindful and still to await its completion.

At the end of my conversation with Woodward, I mentioned I spotted “Liebestraum” on the song sheet. “Could you play it?” I tried not to beg.

Sure, Woodward said, give me a day and time.

It was much easier than I had anticipated – though it felt no less high stakes to ask that he fulfill the request.

So on a bitterly cold Thursday in January, I stood on Academy Street street awaiting the noontime performance.

The clock struck noon and the bells began to play a tune I’ve listened to over and over again in recent months.

Butterflies fluttered in my stomach as I got emotional listening to the song.

It’s not always been easy, moving from my lifelong New York to a small town in rural Maine. But during those five minutes, I knew I was exactly where I was meant to be.

The bells can be best heard in downtown Farmington. On a quiet day, they can be heard down past Sandy River or near the Farmington fairgrounds.

If you haven’t stopped to take the bells in – I highly suggest you do. In my humble opinion, it’s a spoonful of sugar that can sweeten any day.

I am sad to report that in the months that followed, I too started taking the bells for granted. But anytime “Liebestraum” rings again through the town, I am reminded of the importance of presence, mindfulness and tradition. And I sit for those five minutes, basking in the music.

