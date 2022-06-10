Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, the next is July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out supper on June 10, the meal will include meatloaf frosted with mashed potatoes and topped with cheese and bacon, carrots, and dessert, $11. On June 17, it will be roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dessert for $13. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

EAST WILTON —On Saturday, June 18, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Boneless Roast Pork Loin, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Whole Kernel Corn, Dinner Rolls and Homemade Cookies. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, June 16 by 5 p.m., would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. For more information please call one of these numbers.

Sales

FARMINGTON — Annual Gigantic Yard Sale, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Donations accepted and for more information call:778-2420, or 778-3808. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Program. There will be an abundance of items: furniture, dishes, books, toys, antiques, linens, Knick-Knacks and so much more. There is something for everyone. Come see! Facial coverings optional and social distancing will be managed. Please, no Early Birds the day of the sale.

Advertisement

NORTH JAY — June 18 – Saturday- North Jay Grange #10 is having a Food Sale and Indoor/Outdoor Sale. 9 a.m. – 1p.m. More good clothing for family, footwear, items, dolls, household and more FMI – 208-9225.

Children’s Fest

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Meeting House will be hosting an exhibit of children’s art as a feature of its upcoming Children’s Festival. The artwork will be on display on June 18 (Michael Menes, juggler) and June 25 (Michael Cooper, mime and mask artist) performances at the festival. Children aged 18 and younger from all area towns are invited to submit art that can be easily hung on the wall. Framing is not necessary. Limit 2 pieces per child. The art show will not involve prizes. There is no fee to participate. Art may be submitted by bringing it to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville on either Friday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Sunday, June 12 from 3-6 p.m. Name, age, telephone number and town of residence must be on the back of the artwork. FMI call 778-3513

Music

JAY — The music is back at Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335. North Country will be playing on June 11, from 7 to 11 p.m. Door open at 6 p.m., for members and guests. Call 897-2122 in advance for tickets. Tickets are $6 per person, $10 per couple

« Previous

Next »

filed under: