REGION — Join A Family for ME on June 21, from 6-8 p.m. for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about foster care and adoption, and what it means to parent teenagers and older youth.

If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. To register: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afamilyforme/For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected]

Learn about the licensing process. Discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers. Break down the myths that surround teenagers. Meet current foster and adoptive parents. Hear positive feedback about parenting older youth. Registration will close on June 20. Visit us at https://afamilyformemaine.org/.

