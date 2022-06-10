REGION — Join A Family for ME on June 21, from 6-8 p.m. for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions about foster care and adoption, and what it means to parent teenagers and older youth.
If you’ve ever considered foster care or adoption, this is a great opportunity to learn more and meet members of the community. To register: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afamilyforme/For more information, contact A Family for ME/Stephanie Eklund at [email protected]
Learn about the licensing process. Discover what resources are available for teens and their caregivers. Break down the myths that surround teenagers. Meet current foster and adoptive parents. Hear positive feedback about parenting older youth. Registration will close on June 20. Visit us at https://afamilyformemaine.org/.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Norway credit union, South Paris garden partner for event series
-
Election 2022
Monmouth officials propose flat municipal budget for Tuesday vote amid inflation concerns
-
Androscoggin County
Sabattus trailer destroyed in Friday morning blaze
-
Crime
Portland police charge 3 in Woodford Street killing
-
Politics
Former Portland police chief to run as write-in for Michigan Republican primary